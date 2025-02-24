Fontecchio will not return to Sunday's game against the Hawks due to a right hand injury, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fontecchio exited the game in the second quarter and finished the contest with two points (1-3 FG), one rebound and an assist in five minutes of play. The severity of Fontecchio's injury may not be known until he's evaluated further after the game, but he'll face a quick turnaround for the Pistons' next game Monday versus the Clippers.