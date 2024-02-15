Fontecchio contributed 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Suns.

Fontecchio led all Pistons players in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes as well as a team-high-tying field goal total en route to ending two points short of the 20-point mark in a losing effort. Fontecchio has recorded at least 18 points in six games this season, including in two of his last three outings.