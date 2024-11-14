Fontecchio (toe) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game versus the Raptors.
Fontecchio is expected to miss his second straight contest Friday due to a left big toe sprain. If he's ruled out yet again, Ron Holland and Malik Beasley should continue to receive increased playing time.
