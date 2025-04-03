Fontecchio ended Wednesday's 119-103 loss to Oklahoma City with six points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and one block across 12 minutes.

Fontecchio logged just 12 minutes and made only one field goal, with most of his points coming from the free-throw line in Wednesday's loss. The 29-year-old went off for 23 points in New Orleans on March 17 but has had a minimal impact since. Over his past seven games, Fontecchio has averaged 4.0 points on 32.3 percent shooting in 16.6 minutes per game. Even with Cade Cunningham (calf), Tobias Harris (Achilles) and Isaiah Stewart (suspension) unavailable recently, Fontecchio has failed to make an impact.