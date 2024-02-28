Fontecchio will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
The Pistons are starting Isaiah Stewart in the frontcourt alongside Jalen Duren, while Ausar Thompson will start at small forward. Fontecchio has been excellent since arriving to Detroit and is likely to play a key role off the bench.
