Fontecchio (trade pending) won't play Wednesday against Sacramento or Thursday against the Trail Blazers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Fontecchio's move to the Pistons won't become official until Thursday, and the 28-year-old will have to wait at least two games before making his first appearance with his new team. Once he's able to suit up for Detroit, he'll compete for playing time with Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Ausar Thompson.