Fontecchio (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

A right great toe contusion caused Fontecchio to miss the final 14 games of the season. However, before that, he was making an impact for the Pistons, who acquired his services at the trade deadline. In 16 appearances (nine starts) with Detroit, Fontecchio averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. The sharpshooter will be a restricted free agent this summer.