Fontecchio registered seven points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Nets.
Fontecchio couldn't get much going offensively but made up for it by pulling down a season-high eight rebounds. He's had a cold start to the season shooting the ball, both from the field and from beyond the arc. Positive regression with his percentages is likely coming.
