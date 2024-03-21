Fontecchio (toe) won't play in Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Fontecchio's absence streak will extend to three games Friday while dealing with a left big toe contusion. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with New Orleans.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Questionable against Indiana•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Iffy for Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Game-high 24 points Friday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Emerging as new sidekick•