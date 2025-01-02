Fontecchio (personal) won't play in Friday's game versus the Hornets.
Fontecchio will miss his second straight contest Friday due to personal reasons. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Minnesota.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out against Orlando•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ties season high in minutes•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Disappointing season continues•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Good to go Sunday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Iffy against Washington•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Officially ruled out•