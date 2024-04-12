Fontecchio (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Fontecchio hasn't played since March 17 due to a right great toe contusion. His final chance to suit up this season will come Sunday in San Antonio.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Out again Thursday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Still out Saturday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Will remain sidelined Friday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Won't play Monday•