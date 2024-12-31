Fontecchio will not play against the Magic on Wednesday for personal reasons.
Fontecchio has struggled over the past two games, racking up only three points, six rebounds and four assists combined. The 29-year-old averages 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, shooting 40.5 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.
