Fontecchio (personal) will not play Saturday against the Timberwolves.
Fontecchio will miss his third straight game for the Pistons and it isn't clear when he'll be back with the team. His next chance to play is Monday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Iffy against Minnesota•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Remains out Friday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out against Orlando•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ties season high in minutes•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Disappointing season continues•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Good to go Sunday•