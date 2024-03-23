Fontecchio (toe) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Pelicans.
Fontecchio's absence will mark his fourth straight game missed due to a bruised left toe. The reserve forward's next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Knicks.
