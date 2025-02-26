Fontecchio (finger) will not play Wednesday versus Boston.
Fontecchio will miss his second game in a row and remains day-to-day for Detroit. Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland are candidates to see a small bump in playing time as a result.
