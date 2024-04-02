Fontecchio (toe) will be unavailable Wednesday versus Atlanta.
Fontecchio has not played since March 17 due to a lingering left toe bruise, with Detroit posting a 1-7 record in his absence. The Italian's next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Memphis.
