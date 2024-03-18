Fontecchio (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Fontecchio and Cade Cunningham (toe) have been downgraded from questionable to out and will join Ausar Thompson (illness) on the sidelines. Evan Fournier, Marcus Sasser and Troy Brown are candidates for increased roles, but Jaden Ivey should lead the offensive charge.