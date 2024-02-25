Fontecchio contributed 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to Orlando.

Even though Fontecchio has not been able to replace Bojan Bogdanovic's contributions, there's no question he's made his presence felt while immediately grabbing a starting role. He has scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances since joining Detroit via trade, averaging 15.4 points and shooting 38.7 percent from the field from three-point range in that stretch. It's a small-sample size, but it shows he's worth targeting in most formats, particularly if he remains in a starting role.