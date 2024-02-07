Fontecchio was traded from the Jazz to the Pistons on Wednesday in exchange for Kevin Knox and a 2024 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Fontecchio had started in 34 of Utah's last 37 games, but he had somewhat inconsistent results, averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.7 minutes per game. He'll be a restricted free agent following the 2023-24 season, and it's unclear whether the Pistons will be able to retain him beyond this year. It's also unclear whether Fontecchio will be able to claim a starting role in Detroit, as the team also has Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Ausar Thompson.