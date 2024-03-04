Fontecchio chipped in 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 113-91 loss to the Magic.

The 28-year-old forward lost his starting spot a few games ago when Isaiah Stewart returned to the lineup, but Fontecchio has stayed productive. He's drained multiple three-pointers in eight of nine games since being acquired by the Pistons, averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 boards, 2.4 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals for his new team while shooting 41.5 percent from long distance.