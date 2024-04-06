Fontecchio (toe) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Nets.
Fontecchio will miss his 11th straight game Saturday due to a left big toe contusion. There is no timetable for his return.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Will remain sidelined Friday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Won't play Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Won't play Friday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Absence to continue Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Still out Monday•