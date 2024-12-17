Fontecchio ended with nine points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime win over Miami.

With Tobias Harris (wrist) sidelined, Fontecchio tied his season high in minutes played with 24, a mark he hadn't reached since Nov. 3. After a strong finish to the 2023-24 campaign, Fontecchio has failed to live up to expectations this season, as Tim Hardaway and Malik Beasley have cut away at Fontecchio's playing time and usage.