Fontecchio underwent surgery on his left great toe Tuesday, and he is expected to return by the start of training camp, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Fontecchio missed the final 14 games of the regular season due to a contusion on his right great toe, but he was a solid performer for the Pistons. The 28-year-old averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.2 minutes, starting in nine of 16 games. The sharpshooter is a restricted free agent, and he will likely garner interest from multiple teams including the Pistons. However, Fontecchio has made it clear that he is interested in returning to Detroit.