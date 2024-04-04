Fontecchio (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis.
Fontecchio has been sidelined since mid-March due to a left toe bruise, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. Whether he'll be back in action before the end of the regular season remains to be seen.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Won't play Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Won't play Friday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Absence to continue Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Still out Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out for Sunday•