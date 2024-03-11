Fontecchio will start Monday's game against the Hornets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

With Ausar Thompson (illness) sidelined, Fontecchio will move into the starting lineup again. Since joining Detroit at the trade deadline, Fontecchio has averaged 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 28.3 minutes across 12 appearances (five starts).