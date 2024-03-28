Fontecchio (toe) will remain on the sidelines for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Friday will mark Fontecchio's seventh straight game on the inactive list, and considering there haven't been any reports of him practicing and he continues to get ruled out 24 hours before tipoff, it's safe to assume he's still not close to returning. He belongs on the waiver wire in re-draft formats.
