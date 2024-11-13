Fontecchio will not play Wednesday against the Bucks due to a left toe sprain.

Fontecchio will miss his first game of the campaign Wednesday, but it's unclear how severe this issue is. He's averaging 19.1 minutes per contest, so his absence will possibly open things up a bit for Ron Holland and Malik Beasley, especially with Jaden Ivey (toe) and Tim Hardaway (head) also sidelined.