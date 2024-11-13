Fontecchio will not play Wednesday against the Bucks due to a left toe sprain.
Fontecchio will miss his first game of the campaign Wednesday, but it's unclear how severe this issue is. He's averaging 19.1 minutes per contest, so his absence will possibly open things up a bit for Ron Holland and Malik Beasley, especially with Jaden Ivey (toe) and Tim Hardaway (head) also sidelined.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Pulls down eight boards•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Passive performance Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Used sparingly again Friday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Playing reserve role Friday•