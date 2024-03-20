Fontecchio (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press
Fontecchio will be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to a left big toe contusion. However, once he's cleared to return, he could see increased usage since Ausar Thompson (illness) and Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) have been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Troy Brown, Tosan Evbuomwan and newly acquired Chimezie Metu could see increased work Wednesday.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Questionable against Indiana•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Iffy for Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Game-high 24 points Friday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Emerging as new sidekick•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Will start Monday•