Fontecchio (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press

Fontecchio will be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to a left big toe contusion. However, once he's cleared to return, he could see increased usage since Ausar Thompson (illness) and Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) have been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Troy Brown, Tosan Evbuomwan and newly acquired Chimezie Metu could see increased work Wednesday.