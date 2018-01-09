Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Active Monday vs. Pelicans
Johnson (hip) is active and available to play in Monday's game against the Pelicans, James Edwards III of The Atheltic Detroit reports.
Johnson was considered a game-time call, but the Pistons failed to provide any sort of update ahead of the team's scheduled tip-off time at 8:00ET. That said, he's reportedly been activated and could see the floor during Monday's contest. Of course, the fact that he's active doesn't mean Johnson will see the court, so there's also the chance he remains on the bench for the entire game. He'll be a player to avoid for fantasy purposes against the Pelicans.
