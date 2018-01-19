Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Available Friday

Johnson (hip) will be available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

After missing the last three games with a strained hip flexor, Johnson will return to action Friday. He's played in only one of the Pistons' last nine contests, so it's possible his minutes could be slightly limited as he's reintegrated into the rotation.

