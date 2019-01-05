Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Available Saturday
Johnson (quad) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Jazz, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Johnson was previously listed as probable, so his availability isn't surprising. He played just six minutes during the Pistons' previous contest after returning from an injury. It's possible he sees more run this time around.
