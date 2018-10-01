Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Battling for starting role
Johnson is expected to compete with Glenn Robinson for the Pistons' starting small forward role in training camp, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
It appears Johnson has the early edge on the top-unit role, as he worked with the team's other presumptive starters during an open scrimmage Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. Johnson reportedly struggled with his jumper during the scrimmage, but he turned in his usual rugged defense, a skill that will help his case for earning consistent minutes. Even if Johnson opens the campaign as a starter, it's possible that coach Dwane Casey will let in-game performance determine who logs the most time on the wing. In addition to Johnson and Robinson, Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard are also likely to factor into the wing rotation.
