Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Catches fire from deep
Johnson accumulated 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals in 25 minutes Monday against the Nuggets.
Johnson was solid across the board but was especially efficient from downtown, where he scored 12 of his 21 points on the night. His scoring output fell just one point shy of tying his season high, when he dropped 22 points Nov. 9 against Atlanta. Johnson has struggled to put up consistent scoring totals of late, notching just three double-digit scoring performances since Jan. 1.
