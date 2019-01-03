Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Cleared for limited action
Johnson (quad) has been cleared to play limited minutes Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo reports.
A bruised left quad kept Johnson out Tuesday and is still apparently giving him some pain, but he'll be available for limited action Wednesday. Over his past three appearances, he's averaged 5.7 points, 2.7 rebound, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal across 17.0 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: May miss second straight game•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Plays 12 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will play Wednesday•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...