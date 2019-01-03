Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Cleared for limited action

Johnson (quad) has been cleared to play limited minutes Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo reports.

A bruised left quad kept Johnson out Tuesday and is still apparently giving him some pain, but he'll be available for limited action Wednesday. Over his past three appearances, he's averaged 5.7 points, 2.7 rebound, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal across 17.0 minutes.