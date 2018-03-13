Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Cleared to play Tuesday
Johnson (back) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Jazz, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Johnson, following a two-game absence, feels good enough to take the floor Tuesday after going through morning shootaround. He's theoretically in line to possibly see more run due to Reggie Bullock (undisclosed) being doubtful, though it's unclear if the medical staff will want Johnson eased back into action.
