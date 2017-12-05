Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Comes off bench with double-double Monday

Johnson scored 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 Ft) while adding 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 96-93 loss to the Spurs.

Anthony Tolliver got the surprise start at small forward for the Pistons, but Johnson saw his typical workload and responded to the change in role with his first double-double of the season. It's unclear whether this was a temporary move by coach Stan Van Gundy or whether it will stick, but Johnson's numbers could actually improve if he develops into the sixth man on a Pistons second unit that lacks a reliable go-to scorer.