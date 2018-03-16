Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Coming off bench Thursday

Johnson will come off the pine for Thursday's contest against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Johnson started the team's most recent game Tuesday against the Jazz following a two-game absence, but will now head back to the bench in favor of Reggie Bullock. In a bench role this season, Johnson is averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24.2 minutes.

