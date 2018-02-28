Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Coming off pine Wednesday
Johnson is coming off the bench for Wednesday's tilt against the Bucks while James Ennis draws the start, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
It's unclear why coach Stan Van Gundy has opted to make the change, though he's no stranger to changing his rotation. It's also unclear if Johnson will see a significant dip in workload. Over the past six games with Ennis in the fold, Johnson has averaged 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 26.3 minutes.
