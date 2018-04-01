Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Contributes 10 points in victory

Johnson mustered 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three steals across 23 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Knicks.

The second-year wing was in double digits in the scoring column for the first time since March 19 and posted his second 50.0 percent tally from the field over the last five games. Johnson's scoring contributions continue to be hard to trust, and his work elsewhere doesn't stand out sufficiently so as to make up for his shortfalls.