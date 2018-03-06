Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Contributes nine points Monday

Johnson totaled nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 28 minutes in Monday's 112-90 loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite the poor shooting performance, it was good to see Johnson earn some extra run Monday after getting just 21 minutes in the last two games. It may have been more of a game flow call than anything, but Johnson's minutes will continue to fluctuate coming off the Pistons' bench, and he has not proved much worth so far with extra minutes.