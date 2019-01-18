Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Dealing with hamstring soreness

Johnson is probable for Friday's game against Miami due to right hamstring soreness.

Johnson is nursing some minor hamstring soreness but the Pistons expect him to be able to play through it. He's been struggling to put up productive totals of late, averaging just 2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals over his previous three contests off the bench.

