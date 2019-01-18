Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Dealing with hamstring soreness
Johnson is probable for Friday's game against Miami due to right hamstring soreness.
Johnson is nursing some minor hamstring soreness but the Pistons expect him to be able to play through it. He's been struggling to put up productive totals of late, averaging just 2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals over his previous three contests off the bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Team-high 16 points Thursday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Plays 14 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Available Saturday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Probable for Saturday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Cleared for limited action•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...