Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Does full-court work Tuesday

Johnson (toe) was seen going full court at Tuesday's practice, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Johnson was surprisingly held out of Monday's exhibition due to a toe injury, but it's clearly nothing too serious considering he was already seen doing some full-court work a day later. The Pistons take on the Wizards this Wednesday and Johnson can be considered questionable for that contest until another update is provided. If Johnson were to remain sidelined, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock would likely hold down the top two spots on the wing once again.