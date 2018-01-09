Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Doesn't see the court Monday

Johnson (hip) didn't see the floor in Monday's 109-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Johnson was reportedly active and available to play in Monday's contest after dealing with a hip injury over the last week and a half, but he didn't end up seeing the floor, so it appears he may still be dealing with some lingering discomfort. For that reason, it will be worth it to monitor his status up through Wednesday's matchup with Brooklyn as well to make sure he's in the lineup once again. Tentatively consider Johnson questionable for that game and if he does play, it would likely mean less minutes for guys like Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock.