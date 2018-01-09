Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Doesn't see the court Monday
Johnson (hip) didn't see the floor in Monday's 109-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Johnson was reportedly active and available to play in Monday's contest after dealing with a hip injury over the last week and a half, but he didn't end up seeing the floor, so it appears he may still be dealing with some lingering discomfort. For that reason, it will be worth it to monitor his status up through Wednesday's matchup with Brooklyn as well to make sure he's in the lineup once again. Tentatively consider Johnson questionable for that game and if he does play, it would likely mean less minutes for guys like Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Active Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Goes through shootaround•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Game-time call Friday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Listed as doubtful for Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start