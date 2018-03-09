Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Doubtful to play Sunday

Johnson (back) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Johnson is still nursing a sore back, which kept him out of Wednesday's overtime loss to the Raptors. While the team has stopped short of ruling him out completely, the expectation is that the 21-year-old will miss a second straight game, which could mean increased minutes for James Ennis, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock, who each played at least 31 minutes Wednesday.