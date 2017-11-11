Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Downgraded to doubtful

Johnson (hip) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Heat, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official website reports.

Johnson has missed the Pistons' previous two contests, and barring a quick recovery, looks on track to miss another. Expect an update following the team's shootaround Sunday morning, but look for Reggie Bullock to draw another start should Johnson ultimately be ruled out.

