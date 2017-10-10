Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Drops 11 points in 31 minutes Monday

Johnson accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 107-97 preseason win over the Pacers.

Johnson has gotten plenty of run this preseason, totaling between 25 and 31 minutes in each of the team's three exhibitions. But, he's struggling to put up fantasy-relevant numbers, never scoring more than 11 points, grabbing more than six boards, dishing out more than two assists, or swiping more than one steal. He's a strong candidate to begin the year starting at small forward, though fantasy owners should likely exercise caution before drafting Johnson, as he has yet to prove himself.