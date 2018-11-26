Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Effective in 24 minutes

Johnson totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Sunday's win over the Suns.

Johnson had and efficient games shooting the ball on the way to his third-best scoring out put of the season. Despite being in his fourth year in the league, Johnson has yet to crack 40 percent shooting from the field so far in his career and is converting just 39.0 percent of his shots in 2018-19. Due to his inability to consistently shoot the ball, Johnson can't be considered a realistic fantasy option in all but the deepest of formats.