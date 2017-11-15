Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Expected to play Wednesday

Johnson (hip) is expected to play and start during Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Johnson has missed the team's past three games while dealing with a hip injury. He's apparently made a good recovery, however, and is expected to return Wednesday. Excluding the first game of the season where he went 0-of-13 from the field, Johnson has averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 29.8 minutes per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. As a result of his return, Reggie Bullock will seemingly move back to his usual, smaller role.