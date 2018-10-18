Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Expected to return Saturday

Johnson (toe) practiced Thursday and is expected to be back for Saturday's game against Chicago, NBA.com reports.

Johnson was held out of the opener Wednesday with a nagging toe injury, but coach Dwane Casey sounded optimistic after Thursday's session. The expectation is that Johnson will enter the starting lineup Saturday night, and Reggie Bullock, who missed Wednesday's game with an illness, will likely do the same.

More News
Our Latest Stories