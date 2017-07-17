Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Expects to see more time at small forward
Coach Stan Van Gundy said Johnson will see more minutes at small forward during the upcoming season, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Johnson is one of a few candidates to take over the starting small forward spot following the departure of Marcus Morris, but it doesn't appear coach Stan Van Gundy is ready to confirm he's that guy at this point in the offseason. That said, Johnson still has a much clearer path to playing time in his third season in the league, which should mean a decent bump in the 17.8 minutes per game he averaged during the 2016-17 campaign. We should get a better indication of Johnson's role following the completion of training camp, but he'll have as many opportunities as possible to earn a spot in the top unit.
